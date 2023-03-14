skip to main content
Udayan K. Shah, MD, MBA

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Balance &amp; Hearing Disorders, Pediatric Otolaryngology

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA
  • Internship: Surgery, Boston University Medical Center, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Otolaryngology, Boston University Medical Center, Boston, MA
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Otolaryngology, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
  • MBA: Fox School of Business, Temple University

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Fellow, American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
  • Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
  • Fellow, American College of Surgeons
  • Best Doctors in America, 2011, 2013, 1014
  • Main Line Today Magazine Top Doctors, 2014-2016
  • Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals

