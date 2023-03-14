Shira A. Schlesinger, MD, MPH
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Emergency Medicine, Emergency Medical Services, Disaster Medicine, Trauma and Critical Care
Ausbildung
- Medical School: University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA
- Residency: Emergency Medicine, University of Southern California – LAC-USC Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
- Fellowship: EMS and Disaster Medicine, University of California, Irvine, CA
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Emergency Medicine – Emergency Medicine
- American Board of Emergency Medicine – Emergency Medical Services
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Interfacility Transports Utilizing the 9-1-1 Emergency Medical Services System. Prehosp Emerg Care 19(4):490-495, 2015.
- Commentary: Side impact air bags: Mitigating risk in the era of the SUV. Ann Emerg Med 65(2):219-220, 2015.
- Acute respiratory failure during routine blood transfusion: A case report and review of the literature. J Emerg Med 46(3):341-344, 2014.
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals