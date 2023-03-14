skip to main content
MSDMsd ManualAusgabe für Patienten
Search icon

Christopher Sanford, MD, MPH, DTM&H

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Primary Care, Tropical Medicine, Travel Medicine

Verbindungen

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA
  • Internship: Family Medicine, San Jose Medical Center Family Practice Program, San Jose, CA
  • Residency: Family Medicine, San Jose Medical Center Family Practice Program, San Jose, CA
  • Master of Public Health: Harvard School of Public Health, Boston, MA
  • Diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, Instituto de Medicina, Universidad Peruana Cayetano, Lima, Peru

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Family Medicine
  • Certificate of Knowledge in Clinical Tropical Medicine and Travelers’ Health

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Sanford C: Staying Healthy Abroad: A Global Traveler’s Guide. University of Washington Press, 2018.
  • Sanford C, Pottinger P, Jong EC (eds): The Travel and Tropical Medicine Manual, 5th Edition. Elsevier, 2016.
  • Jong EC, Sanford C (eds): The Travel and Tropical Medicine Manual, 4th Edition, Elsevier, 2008 (Chinese translation, 2011; Japanese translation, 2013).
  • Sanford C: The Adventurous Traveler’s Guide to Health. University of Washington Press, 2008.
  • Pottinger P, Sanford C (Guest Eds): Medical Clinics of North America, issue on Travel and Adventure Medicine. Elsevier, March 2016.
  • Sanford CA (Guest Ed): Primary Care Clinics of North America, issue on Travel
  • Medicine, WB Saunders, December 2002.

Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals