Birendra P. Sah, MD, FCCP
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Sarcoidosis, Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Diseases, Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Vascular Medicine
Ausbildung
- Residency: Internal Medicine, SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
- Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine, SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
- Medical School: B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, Nepal
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Critical Care Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Pulmonary Disease
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals