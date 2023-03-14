skip to main content
Birendra P. Sah, MD, FCCP

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Sarcoidosis, Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Diseases, Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Vascular Medicine

Verbindungen

Ausbildung

  • Residency: Internal Medicine, SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
  • Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine, SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
  • Medical School: B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, Nepal

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Critical Care Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Pulmonary Disease

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians

Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals

Kapitel