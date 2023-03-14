Christopher P. Raab, MD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Pediatrics, Diagnostic Referral Service, Inpatient Hospital Care
Ausbildung
- Medical School: Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
- Internship: Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Pediatrics, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Pediatrics - General Pediatrics
- American Board of Pediatrics - Pediatric Hospital Medicine
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals