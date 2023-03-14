Judith J. Prochaska, PhD, MPH
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Clinical Psychology, Addiction Medicine, Smoking Cessation
Ausbildung
- Doctorate: Clinical Psychology, San Diego State University/University of California, San Francisco Joint Doctoral Program
- Master of Public Health: Health Promotion, San Diego State University, San Diego, CA
- Master of Science: Clinical Psychology, San Diego State University, San Diego, CA
- Internship: Clinical Psychology, UCSF/Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital and Clinics, San Francisco, CA
- Fellowship: Clinical Psychology, UCSF/NIDA T32, San Francisco, CA
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Litrownik Distinguished Alumni Scholar Award, UCSD/SDSU Joint Doctoral Program in Clinical Psychology, 2021-2022
- Teacher of the Year, Department of Medicine, Stanford Prevention Research Center, 2015; Mentor of the Year, Bay Area Clinical Research Symposium, 2011
- Outstanding Early Career Investigator Award, NIDA's Division of Clinical Neuroscience and Behavioral Research, 2009
- Cooke Award, Scholarship of Teaching and Learning, UCSF Academy of Medical Educators, 2007
- Jarvik-Russell New Investigator Award, Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco, 2007
- Fellow and Past President, Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco
- Editorial Board, JAMA Internal Medicine, 2012-present
- Over 250 publications in peer-reviewed journals
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals