Katharine Anne Phillips, MD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- General Psychiatry, Body dysmorphic disorder, olfactory reference disorder, OCD
Ausbildung
- Research Fellowship, McLean Hospital/Harvard Medical School, Belmont, MA
- Residency: Psychiatry, McLean Hospital/Harvard Medical School, Belmont, MA
- Internship in Internal Medicine, Dartmouth Medical School, Hanover, NH
- Medical School: Dartmouth Medical School, Hanover, NH
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology - Psychiatry
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Distinguished Life Fellow, American Psychiatric Association, 2019-present (Distinguished Fellow, 2003-2019)
- Fellow, American College of Neuropsychopharmacology, 2010-present
- Outstanding Career Achievement Award, International OCD Foundation, 2023
- America’s Top Doctors (National Edition), Castle Connolly, 2006-2024
- Special Presidential Commendation (for research on body dysmorphic disorder), American Psychiatric Association, 2004
- Over 375 publications in scientific journals and books
- Over 650 international, national, and local presentations for professionals, most on body dysmorphic disorder
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals