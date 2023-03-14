Edward A. Nardell, MD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Pulmonary Medicine, Tuberculosis
Ausbildung
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Pulmonary Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
- Medical School: Hahnemann University (now Drexel), Philadelphia, PA
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Disease
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Karel Syblo Prize, awarded by the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, to honor extensive contributions to the field of TB control, 2020
- Chadwick Medal, Massachusetts Thoracic Society, 2006
- America’s Top Doctors, 2002-2014
- President, Massachusetts Thoracic Society, 1992-1994
- President, International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (IUATLD), North American Region, 1997-1999
- Editorial Board, American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, 1991-1998
- Author or co-author of more than 130 publications in peer-reviewed journals, textbook chapters, and review articles
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals