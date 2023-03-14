skip to main content
MSDMsd ManualAusgabe für Patienten
Search icon

Richard E. Moon, MD

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Anesthesiology, Pulmonary Medicine, Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine

Verbindungen

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: McGill University Faculty of Medicine, Toronto, Canada
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Toronto General Hospital and Sunnybrook Medical Center
  • Fellowship: Pulmonary Medicine, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC
  • Residency: Anesthesiology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Preventative Medicine - Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine
  • American Board of Anesthesiology - General Anesthesiology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Pulmonary Disease

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Fellow, Royal College of Physicians (Canada)
  • Fellow, American College of Physicians
  • Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians
  • Mentorship Award AMA-Women Physicians Congress Physician Mentor Recognition Program
  • Divers Alert Network/Rolex Diver of the Year
  • Over 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals