Lawrence R. Lustig, MD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Otolaryngology, Neurotology, Hearing Loss
Ausbildung
- Medical School: University of California San Francisco School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA
- Internship: General Surgery, University of California San Francisco Medical Center
- Residency: Otolaryngology, University of California San Francisco
- Fellowship: Otology, Neurotology, and Skull Base Surgery, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery – Otolaryngology
- American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery – Neurotology
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Fellow, American College of Surgeons
- Fellow, American Academy of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery
- America’s Top Doctors, 2011-2021
- Top Doctors New York Metro Area, 2016-2021
- Distinguished Service Award, American Academy of Otolaryngology, 2009
- Over 140 articles in peer-reviewed journals