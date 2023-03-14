skip to main content
MSDMsd ManualAusgabe für Patienten
Christopher J. LaRosa, MD

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Pediatric Nephrology

Verbindungen

  • Academic Clinician Associate Professor
  • Perelman School of Medicine at The University of Pennsylvania
  • Pediatric Nephrology Attending
  • Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, State College, PA
  • Residency: Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Nephrology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, PA

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Pediatrics – Pediatric Nephrology
  • American Board of Pediatrics – Pediatrics

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Jean A. Cortner Divisional Teaching Award, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
  • Division Teaching Award, AI Dupont Hospital for Children, 2013-2014, 2015-2016
  • LaRosa C, Glah C, Baluarte JH, Meyers, KEC: Solid-organ transplantation in childhood: Transitioning to adult health care. Pediatrics 127(4):742-753, 2011.
  • LaRosa C, Meyers K: Epidemiology of hypertension in children and adolescents. Lebanese Med J 58(3):132-126, 2010.

Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals