Kara C. LaMattina, MD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Ophthalmology, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Uveitis
Ausbildung
- Medical School: New York Medical College, Valhalla, NY
- Internship: Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI
- Residency: Ophthalmology, John H. Stroger Hospital of Cook County, Chicago, IL
- Fellowship: Pediatric Ophthalmology, Wills Eye Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Uveitis, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Ophthalmology
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Over 10 articles in peer-reviewed journals
- New Faculty Clinical Excellence Award, Boston University Medical Group, 2019
- Top 10 Reviewer, Journal of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, 2020
- Jorge Rodriguez Memorial Lecturer, University of Arizona, 2020
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals