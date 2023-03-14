skip to main content
MSDMsd ManualAusgabe für Patienten
Sonal Kumar, MD, MPH

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Hepatology, Gastroenterology, Hepatitis

Verbindungen

  • Assistant Professor of Medicine; Director of Clinical Hepatology
  • Weill Cornell Medical College

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: Washington University School of Medicine
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Barnes-Jewish Hospital – Washington University School of Medicine
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Barnes-Jewish Hospital – Washington University School of Medicine
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology/Hepatology, Brigham and Women's Hospital – Harvard University
  • Master of Public Health: Harvard University School of Public Health

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Top Doctors New York Metro Area, 2019-2021
  • Exceptional Women in Medicine, 2019, 2020
  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

