MSDMsd ManualAusgabe für Patienten
Apostolos Kontzias, MD

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Rheumatology, Autoinflammatory diseases, Periodic fever syndromes

Verbindungen

  • Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Rheumatology, Allergy and Immunology; Vice Director, Center of Autoinflammatory Diseases; Rheumatology Fellowship Program Director
  • Stony Brook University School of Medicine

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: University of Athens Medical School, Athens, Greece
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Lincoln Medical Center, Weill Cornell, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Rheumatology, National Institutes of Health Clinical Center, Bethesda, MD

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Invited lectures in national and international conferences
  • Serving in several NIH committees

