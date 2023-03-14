skip to main content
MSDMsd ManualAusgabe für Patienten
Bradley W. Kesser, MD

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Otology, Neurotology, Hearing Loss, Aural Atresia

Verbindungen

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: University of Virginia School of Medicine
  • Residency: Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, University of Virginia
  • Fellowship: Otology-Neurotology, House Ear Clinic, Los Angeles, CA

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
  • American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery – Neurotology

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Diplomat, American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
  • University of Virginia Academy of Distinguished Educators
  • Best Doctors in America, 2011-2021
  • Co-author, Dizziness and Vertigo Across the Lifespan, Elsevier
  • Past President, American Neurotology Society

Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals

Kommentare