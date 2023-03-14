Robert L. Keith, MD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Pulmonology, Advanced Bronchoscopy, Lung Cancer
Ausbildung
- Internship: University of Washington Program, Seattle, WA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Washington Program, Seattle, WA
- Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine, University of Colorado, Denver, CO
- Medical School: University of Colorado School of Medicine, Denver, CO
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Critical Care Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Pulmonary Disease
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Program Leader, Early Detection, Risk Biomarkers, and Prevention, University of Colorado Cancer Center
- Principal Investigator, Rocky Mountain Regional Lung Precision Oncology Program
- Research Funding from NCI, VA, DoD, foundations
- Scientific Advisory Board Member: Lungevity
- Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals