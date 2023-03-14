skip to main content
Margaret R. Hammerschlag, MD

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Pediatric Infectious Disease, Chlamydial infections

Verbindungen

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY
  • Internship: Children's Hospital and Medical Center, Seattle, WA
  • Residency: Pediatrics, University of Washington, Seattle, WA
  • Fellowship: Infectious Diseases, Channing Laboratory, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
  • Postdoctoral Fellow: Epidemiology, University of Washington, School of Public Health, Seattle, WA

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Pediatrics
  • American Board of Pediatrics - Pediatric Infectious Diseases

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Hundreds of articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Chapters in major pediatric and Infectious diseases textbooks, including Feigen and Cherry and Mandell
  • Consultant to Centers for Disease Control for Sexually Transmitted Disease Treatment Guidelines, member, FDA advisory panels, member, editorial boards

