Mark T. Gladwin, MD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Pulmonary medicine, Pulmonary hypertension, Sickle cell disease, Nitric oxide, nitrite and hemoglobin biochemistry
Ausbildung
- Medical School: University of Miami, Miami, FL
- Internship: Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, OR
- Residency: Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, OR
- Clinical Fellowships: Pulmonary Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, WA and Critical Care Medicine Fellowship, National Institutes of Health
- Research Fellowship: Critical Care Medicine Department, Clinical Center, National Institutes of Health
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Disease
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Critical Care Medicine
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Four scientific discoveries in redox and vascular biology resulting in over 450 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals