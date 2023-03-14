skip to main content
Attila Feher, MD, PhD

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Cardiolvasular Imaging, Cardio-Rheumatology, Coronary Microcirculation

Verbindungen

Ausbildung

  • MD and PhD: University of Debrecen
  • Medicine Residency: New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • Cardiology Fellowship: Yale New Haven Hospital

Zertifizierungen

  • Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Medicine, Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance, Nuclear Cardiology, Cardiovascular Computed Tomography

Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals