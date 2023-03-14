Stephen J. Falchek, MD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Pediatric Neurology, Epilepsy, Neurometabolic Disorders
Ausbildung
- Medical School: Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
- Internship/Residency: Pediatrics, St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Child Neurology, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA
- Fellowship: Neurophysiology/Epilepsy, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Pediatrics – Pediatrics
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Clinical Neurophysiology
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Epilepsy
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neurology
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Member, American Academy of Pediatrics
- Philadelphia Magazine’s Top Doctors, 2014-2021
- Main Line Today Magazine, Top Doctors, 2015, 2016
- Best Doctors in America, 2011, 2013, 2014
- Luat AF, Juhacz C, Loeb JA, Chugani HT, Falchek SJ, et al: Neurological complications of Sturge-Weber syndrome: Current status and unmet needs. Pediatr Neurol 98:31-38, 2019.
- Falchek SJ: Encephalitis in the pediatric population. Pediatr Rev 33(3):122-133, 2012.
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals