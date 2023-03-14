Antonette T. Dulay, MD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Obstetrics and Gynecology, Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Maternity Care
Ausbildung
- Medical School: New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, NYU School of Medicine, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Maternal and Fetal Medicine, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Fellow, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
- Top Doctor Awards, 2012-2020
- Research Excellence Awards, Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, 2012-2014
- Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine/American Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Scholar Award, 2009-2012
- Reviewer, American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Over 35 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals
Kommentare