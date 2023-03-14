James G. H. Dinulos, MD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Dermatology, Skin Cancer, Mohs Surgery
Ausbildung
- Medical School: Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk, VA
- Residency: Pediatrics, Seattle Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Seattle, WA
- Residency: Dermatology, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Dermatology
- American Board of Pediatrics
- American Board of Dermatology - Pediatric Dermatology
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
- Fellow, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery
- Fellow, American Society for Mohs Surgery
- Castle Connolly Top Doctors
- America’s Best Doctors
- Top Doctor by New Hampshire Magazine
- Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals