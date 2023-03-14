skip to main content
James G. H. Dinulos, MD

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Dermatology, Skin Cancer, Mohs Surgery

Verbindungen

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk, VA
  • Residency: Pediatrics, Seattle Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Seattle, WA
  • Residency: Dermatology, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Dermatology
  • American Board of Pediatrics
  • American Board of Dermatology - Pediatric Dermatology

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
  • Fellow, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery
  • Fellow, American Society for Mohs Surgery
  • Castle Connolly Top Doctors
  • America’s Best Doctors
  • Top Doctor by New Hampshire Magazine
  • Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals