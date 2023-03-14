skip to main content
MSDMsd ManualAusgabe für Patienten
Search icon

Keara N. DeCotiis, MD

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Urology, Pediatric Urology

Verbindungen

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: New Jersey Medical School, Newark, NJ
  • Internship: General Surgery, Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI
  • Residency: Urology, Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Urology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Canada

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Urology – Pediatric Urology

Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals