Keara N. DeCotiis, MD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Urology, Pediatric Urology
Verbindungen
- Attending, Division of Urology, Department of Surgery
- Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children
- Clinic Assistant Professor of Urology and Pediatrics
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University
Ausbildung
- Medical School: New Jersey Medical School, Newark, NJ
- Internship: General Surgery, Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI
- Residency: Urology, Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, RI
- Fellowship: Pediatric Urology, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Canada
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Urology – Pediatric Urology