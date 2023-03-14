honeypot link
skip to main content
skip to main content
Fachkreise
Patient
Msd Manual
Ausgabe für Patienten
MEDIZINISCHE THEMEN
GESUND LEBEN
SYMPTOME
NOTFÄLLE
RESSOURCEN
NEUHEITEN U. KOMMENTARE
ÜBER
MEDIZINISCHE THEMEN
GESUND LEBEN
SYMPTOME
Heim
/
Über die MSD Manuals
/
Autoren
/
david c. dale
/
David C. Dale, MD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
internal medicine, hematology, infectious diseases
Verbindungen
Professor of Medicine
University of Washington
Attending Physician
University of Washington Medical Center
Zertifizierungen
internal medicine
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals
Kapitel
Störungen der weißen Blutkörperchen