Frances E. Casey, MD, MPH
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Family Planning, General Obstetrics and Gynecology
Ausbildung
- Medical School: Medical College of Georgia, Augusta, GA
- Internship: Winthrop University Hospital, Mineola, NY
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Winthrop University Hospital
- Fellowship: Family Planning, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Washington, DC
- Master of Public Health: Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center Teaching Award, 2018
- Stony Brook University Teaching Award, 2008, 2010
- Casey FE, Ye PP, Perritt JD, et al: A randomized controlled trial evaluating same-day mifepristone and misoprostol compared to misoprostol alone for cervical preparation prior to second-trimester surgical abortion. Contraception 94(2):127-133, 2016.
- Casey FE, Sonenstein FL, Astone N, et al: Family planning and preconception health among men in their mid-30s: Developing indicators and describing need. Am J Men's Health 10(1):59-67, 2016.
- Casey FE, Chelmow DP: Contraception in women with thromboembolism and thrombophilia. The Foundation for Excellence in Women's Health Care; Online: http://www.exxcellence.org/pearls.php?id=100, October 2015.
- Casey FE, Gomez-Lobo V: Disparities in contraceptive access and provision. Semin Reprod Med 31:347-359, 2013.
- Casey FE, Lau KN, Mesbah MC, Khalife ME: Use of laparoscopy in resolution of intussusception in the third trimester of pregnancy. J Reprod Med 54: 712-714, 2009.
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals