MSD Manual
Jerrold T. Bushberg, PhD, DABMP, DABSNM

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Nuclear medicine physics, Medical health physics, Radiation science

Verbindungen

Ausbildung

  • Doctorate, Radiological Physics, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Medical Physics, nuclear medicine physics and medical health physics
  • American Board of Science in Nuclear Medicine

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals