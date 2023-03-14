Christopher J. Brady, MD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Ophthalmology, Vitreoretinal Diseases
Ausbildung
- Medical School: Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital, Baltimore, MD
- Residency: Ophthalmology, Thomas Jefferson University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Vitreoretinal Medicine and Surgery, Mid Atlantic Retinal, Philadelphia, PA
- Master of Health Sciences: Epidemiology, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, MD
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Ophthalmology
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Retina Fellows Forum Research Award for Best Fellow Paper, 2014
- Best Fellow Surgical Case Presentation, 2nd Annual Vit-Buckle Society Meeting, 2014
- Volunteer work for Helen Keller International in Senegal and for Orbis International in India
- Over 35 articles in peer-reviewed journals and 6 book chapters
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals