Rajeev Bhatia, MD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
Ausbildung
- Medical School: University College of Medical Sciences, University of Delhi, India
- Internship: Infants and Children's Hospital of Brooklyn, Maimonides Medical Center, New York, NY
- Residency: Infants and Children's Hospital of Brooklyn, Maimonides Medical Center
- Fellowship: Pediatric Pulmonology, Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Pediatrics - Pediatrics
- American Board of Pediatrics – Pediatric Pulmonology
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Bhatia R, Cohen BH, McNinch N: A novel exercise testing algorithm to diagnose mitochondrial myopathy. Muscle Nerve 63(5):715-723, 2021.
- Bhatia R: Cardiopulmonary exercise testing for pediatric exercise-induced dyspnea especially in patients whose asthma treatment failed. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 124(1):101–102, 2020.
- Bhatia R, Kaye M, Roberti‐Miller A. Longitudinal assessment of exercise capacity and quality of life outcome measures in cystic fibrosis: A year‐long prospective pilot study. J Eval Clin Pract 26(1):236-241, 2020.
- Bhatia R, DiLullo KJ: Utility and efficiency of methacholine challenge testing in evaluating pediatric asthma: unraveling the diagnostic conundrum. Journal of Asthma 17:1-6, 2019.
- Wong M, Bhatia R. A 9‐month‐old with wheezing and acute hypoxic respiratory failure. Clin Case Rep 7(5):976-980, 2019.
- Bhatia R, Schwendeman E: Efficient use of simple exercise-induced bronchoconstriction challenge testing in pediatric exercise-induced dyspnea. Respir Care 64(1):71-76, 2019.
- Oliveir FMS, Tran WH, Lesser DJ, Bhatia R, et al: Abnormalities in autonomic function in obese boys at risk for insulin resistance and obstructive sleep apnea. Pediatr Res 85(6):790-798, 2019.
- Colwell K, Bhatia R: Calculated versus measured MVV-surrogate marker of ventilatory capacity in pediatric CPET. Med Sci Sports Exerc 49(10):1987-1992, 2017.
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals