skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualPhiên bản dành cho chuyên gia
Search icon

Cách xử trí chảy máu sau sinh

Thủ thuật do bác sĩ Kate Barrett và bác sĩ Will Stone, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology; bác sĩ Barton Staat, Uniformed Services University; và bác sĩ Shad Deering, COL, Chủ tịch, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology; với sự hỗ trợ của Elizabeth N Weissbrod, MA, CMI, Eric Wilson, 2LT và Jamie Bradshaw ở Val G. Hemming Simulation Center của Uniformed Services University thị phạm.

Trong các chủ đề này