Thay đổi tỷ lệ hiện hành của béo phì ở trẻ em và thanh thiếu niên từ 2 tuổi đến 19 tuổi ở Hoa Kỳ

Nhóm tuổi

1976–1980

1988–1994

2003–2004

2007–2008

2011-2012

2015-2016

2017–2020

2-5 tuổi

5%

7,2%

13,9%

10,1%

8,4%

13,9%

12,7%

6-11 tuổi

6,5%

11,3%

18,8%

19,6%

17,7%

18,4%

20,7%

12-19 tuổi

5%

10,5%

17,4%

18,1%

20,5%

20,6%

22,2%

Dữ liệu của Fryar CD, Carroll MD, Afful J: Prevalence of overweight, obesity, and severe obesity among children and adolescents aged 2–19 years: Hoa Kỳ, 1963–1965 đến 2017–2018. NCHS Health E-Stats, 2020, and from Stierman B, Afful J, Carroll MD, et al. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2017-March 2020 Prepandemic Data Files-Development of Files and Prevalence Estimates for Selected Health Outcomes. Natl Health Stat Report. 2021;(158):10.15620/cdc:106273. doi:10.15620/cdc:106273.

