Thay đổi tỷ lệ hiện hành của béo phì ở trẻ em và thanh thiếu niên từ 2 tuổi đến 19 tuổi ở Hoa Kỳ
Nhóm tuổi
1976–1980
1988–1994
2003–2004
2007–2008
2011-2012
2015-2016
2017–2020
2-5 tuổi
5%
7,2%
13,9%
10,1%
8,4%
13,9%
12,7%
6-11 tuổi
6,5%
11,3%
18,8%
19,6%
17,7%
18,4%
20,7%
12-19 tuổi
5%
10,5%
17,4%
18,1%
20,5%
20,6%
22,2%
Dữ liệu của Fryar CD, Carroll MD, Afful J: Prevalence of overweight, obesity, and severe obesity among children and adolescents aged 2–19 years: Hoa Kỳ, 1963–1965 đến 2017–2018. NCHS Health E-Stats, 2020, and from Stierman B, Afful J, Carroll MD, et al. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2017-March 2020 Prepandemic Data Files-Development of Files and Prevalence Estimates for Selected Health Outcomes. Natl Health Stat Report. 2021;(158):10.15620/cdc:106273. doi:10.15620/cdc:106273.