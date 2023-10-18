skip to main content
Sự ảnh hưởng của một số thuốc đối với Sự ngon miệng, Sự hấp thu thực phẩm và Chuyển hóa

Thuốc

Hiệu ứng

Rượu, kháng histamine, corticosteroid, dronabinol, insulin, megestrol acetate, mirtazapine, nhiều loại thuốc tác động đến trí tuệ, sulfonylurea, hormone tuyến giáp

Tăng sự ngon miệng

Thuốc kháng sinh, chất trộn (methylcellulose, guar gum), cyclophosphamide, digoxin, glucagon, indomethacin, morphine, fluoxetine

Giảm ngon miệng

Orlistat

Giảm hấp thu các chất béo

Octreotide, opioid, phenothiazine, thuốc chống loạn thần thế hệ 2, phenytoin, probenecid, thuốc lợi tiểu thiazide, corticosteroid, warfarin

Tăng mức đường huyết

Thuốc ức chế men chuyển (ACE), aspirin, barbiturate, chẹn beta, insulin, thuốc ức chế monoamine oxidase (MAOI), các thuốc hạ đường huyết đường uống, phenacetin, phenylbutazone, sulfonamide

Giảm mức đường huyết

Aspirin và axit p-aminosalicylic, L-asparaginase, chlortetracycline, colchicine, dextrans, glucagon, niacin, phenindione, statin, sulfinpyrazone, trifluperidol

Giảm mức lipid máu

Corticosteroid tuyến thượng thận, chlorpromazine, thuốc chống loạn thần thế hệ 2, ethanol, hormone tăng trưởng, thuốc tránh thai đường uống (dạng estrogen-progestin), thiouracil, vitamin D

Tăng mức lipid máu

Chloramphenicol, tetracycline

Giảm sự chuyển hóa protein

