Sự ảnh hưởng của một số thuốc đối với Sự ngon miệng, Sự hấp thu thực phẩm và Chuyển hóa
Thuốc
Hiệu ứng
Rượu, kháng histamine, corticosteroid, dronabinol, insulin, megestrol acetate, mirtazapine, nhiều loại thuốc tác động đến trí tuệ, sulfonylurea, hormone tuyến giáp
Tăng sự ngon miệng
Thuốc kháng sinh, chất trộn (methylcellulose, guar gum), cyclophosphamide, digoxin, glucagon, indomethacin, morphine, fluoxetine
Giảm ngon miệng
Orlistat
Giảm hấp thu các chất béo
Octreotide, opioid, phenothiazine, thuốc chống loạn thần thế hệ 2, phenytoin, probenecid, thuốc lợi tiểu thiazide, corticosteroid, warfarin
Tăng mức đường huyết
Thuốc ức chế men chuyển (ACE), aspirin, barbiturate, chẹn beta, insulin, thuốc ức chế monoamine oxidase (MAOI), các thuốc hạ đường huyết đường uống, phenacetin, phenylbutazone, sulfonamide
Giảm mức đường huyết
Aspirin và axit p-aminosalicylic, L-asparaginase, chlortetracycline, colchicine, dextrans, glucagon, niacin, phenindione, statin, sulfinpyrazone, trifluperidol
Giảm mức lipid máu
Corticosteroid tuyến thượng thận, chlorpromazine, thuốc chống loạn thần thế hệ 2, ethanol, hormone tăng trưởng, thuốc tránh thai đường uống (dạng estrogen-progestin), thiouracil, vitamin D
Tăng mức lipid máu
Chloramphenicol, tetracycline
Giảm sự chuyển hóa protein