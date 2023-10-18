Data from Gould MK, Garcia DA, Wren SM, et al. Prevention of VTE in nonorthopedic surgical patients: Antithrombotic Therapy and Prevention of Thrombosis, 9th ed: American College of Chest Physicians Evidence-Based Clinical Practice Guidelines [published correction appears in Chest 2012 May;141(5):1369]. Chest 2012;141(2 Suppl):e227S-e277S. doi:10.1378/chest.11-2297