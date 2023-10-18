skip to main content
Các chỉ số xét nghiệm nước tiểu trong tổn thương thận cấp trước thận và tổn thương ống thận cấp

Chỉ số

Trước thận

Tổn thương ống thận

Áp lực thẩm thấu niệu/máu

> 1,5

1–1,5

Natri niệu (mmol/L)

< 10

> 40

Phân số bài xuất natri (FENa)*

< 1%

> 1%

Tỷ lệ BUN/creatinine

> 20

< 10

* U/P Na ÷ U/P creatinine.

BUN = nitơ urê máu; U/P = tỷ lệ nước tiểu và huyết tương.

Phỏng theo Miller TR, Anderson RJ, Linas SL, et al: Urinary diagnostic indices in acute renal failure. Ann Intern Med 89(1):47-50, 1978; used with permission of the American College of Physicians and the author.

