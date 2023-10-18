Các chỉ số xét nghiệm nước tiểu trong tổn thương thận cấp trước thận và tổn thương ống thận cấp
Chỉ số
Trước thận
Tổn thương ống thận
Áp lực thẩm thấu niệu/máu
> 1,5
1–1,5
Natri niệu (mmol/L)
< 10
> 40
Phân số bài xuất natri (FENa)*
< 1%
> 1%
Tỷ lệ BUN/creatinine
> 20
< 10
* U/P Na ÷ U/P creatinine.
BUN = nitơ urê máu; U/P = tỷ lệ nước tiểu và huyết tương.
