skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualPhiên bản dành cho chuyên gia
Search icon

Bất thường tế bào trong ALL

Bất thường tế bào

Tỷ lệ ước tính (Người lớn)

Tỷ lệ ước tính (Trẻ em)

Tiên lượng

t(9;22)/BCR-ABL1; (Nhiễm sắc thể Philadelphia dương tính hay Ph+)

25%

5%

Kém

Tăng lưỡng bội cao (51-65 nhiễm sắc thể trong các tế bào bạch cầu)

2–11%

25%

Thuận lợi

Giảm phân bào (< 46 nhiễm sắc thể trong tế bào bạch cầu)

5%

5%

Kém

t(12;21)/TEL-AML1 (ETV6-RUNX1)

< 3%

20-25%

Thuận lợi

Data from Cytogenetic abnormalities in adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia: correlations with hematologic findings outcome. A Collaborative Study of the Group Français de Cytogénétique Hématologique [published correction appears in Blood 1996 Oct 1;88(7):2818]. Blood 1996;87(8):3135-3142, Fenaux P, Lai JL, Morel P, et al. Cytogenetics and their prognostic value in childhood and adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) excluding L3. Hematol Oncol 1989;7(4):307-317. doi:10.1002/hon.2900070409, Pui CH, Crist WM, Look AT. Biology and clinical significance of cytogenetic abnormalities in childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Blood 1990;76(8):1449-1463, Bloomfield CD, Secker-Walker LM, Goldman AI, et al. Six-year follow-up of the clinical significance of karyotype in acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Cancer Genet Cytogenet 1989;40(2):171-185. doi:10.1016/0165-4608(89)90023-x, Walters R, Kantarjian HM, Keating MJ, et al. The importance of cytogenetic studies in adult acute lymphocytic leukemia. Am J Med 1990;89(5):579-587. doi:10.1016/0002-9343(90)90175-d, and Micallef-Eynaud PD, Eden OB, Grace E, Ellis PM. Cytogenetic abnormalities in childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Pediatr Hematol Oncol 1993;10(1):25-30. doi:10.3109/08880019309016524.

Trong các chủ đề này