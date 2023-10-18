Điểm MELD và tỷ lệ tử vong
Điểm (MELD, MELD Na, MELD 3.0)
So sánh tỷ lệ tử vong trong 3 tháng*
<9
MELD: 1,9%
MELD Na: 1,8%
MED: 3,0: 0,6%
10-19
MELD: 6,0%
MELD Na: 6,2%
MELD 3.0: 6,7%
20-29
MELD: 19,6%
MELD Na: 28,0%
MELD 3.0: 24,8%
30-39
MELD: 52,6%
MELD Na: 51,8%
MELD 3.0: 41,9%
> 40
MELD: 71,3%
MELD Na: 37,3%
MELD 3.0: 51,1%
* Điều trị bệnh nhân người lớn chờ ghép gan.
Phỏng theo Wiesner R, Edwards E, Freeman R, et al: Model for end-stage liver disease (MELD) and allocation of donor livers. Gastroenterology 124(1):91-96, 2003 doi: 10.1053/gast.2003.50016 and Kim WR, Mannalithara A, Heimbach JK, et al: MELD 3.0: The model for end-stage liver disease updated for the modern era. Gastroenterology161(6):1887-1895.e4, 2021 doi: 10.1053/j.gastro.2021.08.050.