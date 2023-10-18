skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualPhiên bản dành cho chuyên gia
Điểm MELD và tỷ lệ tử vong

Điểm (MELD, MELD Na, MELD 3.0)

So sánh tỷ lệ tử vong trong 3 tháng*

<9

MELD: 1,9%

MELD Na: 1,8%

MED: 3,0: 0,6%

10-19

MELD: 6,0%

MELD Na: 6,2%

MELD 3.0: 6,7%

20-29

MELD: 19,6%

MELD Na: 28,0%

MELD 3.0: 24,8%

30-39

MELD: 52,6%

MELD Na: 51,8%

MELD 3.0: 41,9%

> 40

MELD: 71,3%

MELD Na: 37,3%

MELD 3.0: 51,1%

* Điều trị bệnh nhân người lớn chờ ghép gan.

Phỏng theo Wiesner R, Edwards E, Freeman R, et al: Model for end-stage liver disease (MELD) and allocation of donor livers. Gastroenterology 124(1):91-96, 2003 doi: 10.1053/gast.2003.50016 and Kim WR, Mannalithara A, Heimbach JK, et al: MELD 3.0: The model for end-stage liver disease updated for the modern era. Gastroenterology161(6):1887-1895.e4, 2021 doi: 10.1053/j.gastro.2021.08.050.

