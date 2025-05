Các can thiệp với người lái cao tuổi

American Association of Retired Persons (AARP): Driver Safety Program: A resource providing information about driving assessments and driving refresher courses

AARP: We Need to Talk: A resource for family members and caregivers of older drivers about how to approach them to consider limiting or stopping driving

American Occupational Therapy Association: Find a Driving Rehabilitation Provider

National Aging and Disability Transportation Center: A resource providing transportation options to people who no longer drive

Eldercare Locator: A resource providing services to older adults and their families

The Hartford: At the Crossroads: Family Conversations About Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia & Driving: A resource for older people, family members, and caregivers about how and when to help an older driver stop driving

American Automobile Association (AAA): Senior Driver Safety and Mobility: A resource providing information about driving self-assessments, available car safety features, and licensing laws for older people

USAging: Transportation: A resource providing transportation options to people who no longer drive