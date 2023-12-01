Зішкрябування

Scraping (a manipulative and body-based practice), also called gua sha, involves rubbing a dull implement across lubricated (oiled or wet) skin, usually on the back, neck, or extremities. Scraping is popular in athletics, particularly weight lifting. Scraping is believed to increase blood flow to an area and enhance metabolism and healing (1). Depending on the tool used, scraping may also be called coining or spooning.
These therapies have been studied in musculoskeletal disorders, headaches, and perimenopausal symptoms (2, 3).
Scraping can cause ecchymoses.
(See also Overview of Integrative, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine.)
Довідкові матеріали
