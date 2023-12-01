Reiki, which originated in Japan, is a type of energy medicine. In Reiki, practitioners intend to channel energy through their hands and transfer it into the patient’s body to promote healing.
A systematic review of Reiki in the treatment of pain and anxiety suggested beneficial results. However, high-quality clinical trials of Reiki are limited, and evidence is mixed. Other systematic reviews have not shown a benefit in depression or other clinical conditions.
(See also Overview of Integrative, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine.)
Довідкові матеріали
