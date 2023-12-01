Прижигання

Moxibustion (a manipulative and body-based practice) is a therapy within traditional Chinese medicine (1). Dried moxa herb (a mugwort) is burned usually just above but sometimes directly on the skin over acupuncture points. The herb may be in the form of incense sticks or wool.

Moxibustion is used to treat conditions similar to those approached with acupuncture, including pain, headache, and chronic fatigue.

Moxibustion can result in circular burns (which resemble burns from cigarette tips) and vesicobullous lesions.

(See also Overview of Integrative, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine.)