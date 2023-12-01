Magnet therapy (an energy therapy) utilizes static magnetic fields (constant fields produced by permanent magnets) or pulsed electromagnetic fields (intermittent magnetic fields produced by an electromagnet). Practitioners place magnets on the body or place injured body parts in an induced electrical field to reduce pain or enhance healing. (See also Overview of Integrative, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine.)
Докази та використання
Magnets, in particular, are a popular treatment for musculoskeletal disorders and neuropathic pain, although data on effectiveness are mixed.
For static magnetic therapy, systematic reviews found no benefit for chronic pain and neck pain (1), and high-quality studies found no benefit for osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis (2).
The biologic effect of pulsed electromagnetic therapy is significantly different from that of static magnetic. Some evidence suggests that pulsed electromagnetic therapy may relieve pain. One meta-analysis found relief of neuropathic pain with use of high-frequency repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (3). Another study showed improvement in physical function, but not pain or stiffness, in knee osteoarthritis (4). Using pulsed electromagnetic fields to speed healing of nonunion fractures is well established.
Можливі протипоказання
Possible contraindications for magnets include pregnancy (effects on the fetus are unknown) and use of implanted cardiac devices, an insulin pump, or a medication given by patch.
Довідкові матеріали
