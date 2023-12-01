Magnets, in particular, are a popular treatment for musculoskeletal disorders and neuropathic pain, although data on effectiveness are mixed.

For static magnetic therapy, systematic reviews found no benefit for chronic pain and neck pain (1), and high-quality studies found no benefit for osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis (2).

The biologic effect of pulsed electromagnetic therapy is significantly different from that of static magnetic. Some evidence suggests that pulsed electromagnetic therapy may relieve pain. One meta-analysis found relief of neuropathic pain with use of high-frequency repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (3). Another study showed improvement in physical function, but not pain or stiffness, in knee osteoarthritis (4). Using pulsed electromagnetic fields to speed healing of nonunion fractures is well established.