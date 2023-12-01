Дієтотерапія

This diet consists of types of food allegedly consumed during the Paleolithic era, when food was hunted or gathered (ie, animals and wild plants). Thus, the diet includes

Increased protein intake

Decreased carbohydrate intake (with intake consisting mainly of nonstarchy fresh fruits and vegetables)

A moderate to higher fat intake (with intake mainly of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats)

Foods thought not to be available during the Paleolithic era (eg, dairy products, grains, legumes, processed oils, refined sugar, salt, coffee) are avoided. Proponents claim that human metabolism has not adapted to handle many of these foods.

Paleo diet is thought to treat or reduce the risk of coronary artery disease, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, and many chronic degenerative disorders (7, 8). The paleo diet also potentially promotes weight loss, improves athletic performance, enhances sleep, and improves mental function. However, there is limited evidence concerning the efficacy of this diet.

Risks include inadequate nutrition (due to decreased intake of whole grains and dairy).

Knowledge of what was eaten in the Paleolithic era is limited; however, some evidence suggests that the diet of the Paleolithic era was not as limited as the modern paleo diet.