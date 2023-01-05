Внутрішньовенна вітамінотерапія (коктейль Майєрса)

Intravenous (IV) vitamin therapy (also known as IV micronutrient therapy and hydration therapy) facilitates rapid, high blood levels of vitamins.

The Myers' cocktail is a popular formula among complementary and alternative medicine providers for IV vitamin therapy (1). The Myers' formula consists of high doses of B vitamins, vitamin C, minerals (magnesium and calcium), hydroxocobalamin, pyridoxine, and dexpanthenol, mixed with sterile water. Another multivitamin IV treatment containing thiamine, folic acid, magnesium, and a multivitamin has also been called "banana bags." It has been used in routine clinical care to treat patients suspected of undernutrition, such as those who chronically ingest large amounts of alcohol.

Претензії IV vitamin therapy is supposedly best used for people who cannot get enough vitamins and minerals because they cannot eat enough food or an illness prevents them from absorbing nutrients (2). Some advocates claim that IV vitamin therapy can enhance wellness even in people who do not have vitamin (or mineral) deficiencies. Clinics and companies offering the Myers' cocktail and other high-dose IV vitamin formulations claim that these infusions can do the following: Treat dehydration after extreme exercise or too much alcohol intake

Boost the immune system

Increase levels of energy and reduce fatigue

Relieve stress, anxiety, and depression

Eliminate toxins from the body

Make skin healthier

Treat asthma, allergies, chronic sinusitis, high blood pressure, fibromyalgia, diabetes, heart disease, acute muscle spasms, and Parkinson disease

Treat migraine and tension headaches

Докази There is insufficient scientific evidence that IV vitamin therapy has any of the above beneficial effects or is effective for treating any disease (3, 4). In 2018, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) charged a company marketing and selling the Myers' cocktail and other IV vitamin and mineral infusions of making "deceptive and unsupported health claims" about the ability of these infusions to treat such diseases as cancer, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, fibromyalgia, and heart failure. The FTC argued that these health treatments and efficacy claims were false or not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence (see FTC Cases and Proceedings).

Побічні ефекти In people with abnormalities in blood levels of magnesium or potassium, infusions containing magnesium or, less commonly, potassium, can cause arrhythmias or muscle weakness. If the infusion is administered too quickly, it can lower blood pressure (probably due to the magnesium), which can lead to light-headedness and fainting. However, some people may have a gradual increase in blood pressure. Other adverse effects that have been reported are depression, insomnia, and upset stomach. The safety of IV vitamin therapy in pregnant and breastfeeding women has not been studied.

Взаємодія лікарських засобів Which drugs interact with IV vitamin treatments depends on which vitamins and minerals are infused and their doses. Following are a few examples of interactions: IV vitamin B6 can lead to poorer responses to drugs taken to stimulate hematopoiesis (eg, erythropoietin, epoetin alfa, and darbepoetin alfa).

Magnesium may interact with antihypertensives, resulting in low blood pressure.

Ceftriaxone could bind together with infused calcium in the blood, and this combination could damage the kidneys, lungs, or gallbladder.