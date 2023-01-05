The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stated that it authorized (allowed) qualified health claims for a reduced risk of recurrent UTIs in healthy women (see FDA Announces Qualified Health Claim for Certain Cranberry Products and Urinary Tract Infections).

In 1966, the first clinical trial, uncontrolled, evaluating the positive effects of cranberry juice in preventing UTIs was published (1). Since that time numerous trials have been performed evaluating different populations, severity of medical conditions, dosages, time, and form of supplement in juice or extract capsule/tablet.

The majority of evidence suggests that cranberry juice or extract can have a small, yet significant effect on preventing the recurrence of UTIs over 12 months, but that supplementation cannot treat UTIs (2). However, a 2012 Cochrane review of 24 studies (4473 participants) placed some doubt on the effectiveness of the supplement, indicating a small trend toward fewer UTIs with supplementation, but that the finding was not statistically significant (3). A 2017 meta-analysis of 28 studies (4947 participants) found that UTIs are decreased significantly by 33% (4). A different meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials in women at risk for UTIs also found that cranberry reduced UTI risk by 26% (5).

Standardization of cranberry products and specifying proanthocyanidin (PAC) content may help to clarify results and resolve the discrepancy. Physiologic differences in the urinary tract and proper hygiene of female individuals studied also could contribute to the variability in response. Due to concern for antibiotic resistance, the American Urological Association 2019 guidelines in women with recurrent UTIs has stated that clinicians may offer cranberry prophylaxis, although this is a Grade C evidence level recommendation (6).