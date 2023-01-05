The role of supplemental chromium is controversial, and the clinical data conflict.

A 2002 meta-analysis evaluated 20 randomized clinical trials and concluded that the data indicated no effect of chromium on glucose or insulin levels in nondiabetic patients; results were inconclusive in patients with diabetes (1).

A rigorous analysis of randomized controlled trials involving patients with type 2 diabetes evaluated clinically meaningful outcomes (such as a hemoglobin A1C < 7% or a 0.5% or greater decrease in hemoglobin A1C) and found that at best chromium supplementation provides a small benefit. Specifically, in only 3 of 14 trials did hemoglobin A1C decrease to < 7%, and in 5 of 14 trials hemoglobin A1C decreased by 0.5% or greater (2). A different meta-analysis of 28 studies reported a significant decrease in fasting plasma glucose and hemoglobin A1C, although there was heterogeneity of included studies, such as different doses and types of chromium (3).

A 2019 meta-analysis evaluating impact of chromium on anthropometric indices in subjects with overweight or obesity found a small but significant decrease in weight, body mass index, and body fat percentage. The authors stated the effect size was medium, and the clinical relevance for weight loss is uncertain (4).

Notably, a Cochrane review of randomized controlled trials of chromium picolinate in adults with overweight or obesity found a small but significant decrease in weight; however, the researchers stated there was no overall evidence to support use (5).

Randomized, controlled, clinical trials are needed to determine whether chromium can influence diabetes, lipid metabolism, or weight loss. These studies should control or adjust for baseline chromium status and the form of chromium used and be done in well-defined at-risk populations in whom food intake is monitored.