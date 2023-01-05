Апоекворин

Apoaequorin is derived from jellyfish called Aequorea victoria. A laboratory-made version of apoaequorin is the main ingredient in the over-the-counter dietary supplement called Prevagen.

(See also Overview of Dietary Supplements.)

Претензії Apoaequorin is said to improve mild age-related memory loss.

Докази There are no high-quality studies demonstrating that apoaequorin is effective for improving memory loss or for treating any health condition. In a randomized study called the Madison Memory Study, 218 community-dwelling adults aged 40 to 91 with self-reported memory concerns were treated with apoaequorin or a matched placebo for 90 days. The subjects participated in various cognitive tasks designed to evaluate memory and learning. Overall, initial results and numerous posthoc analyses failed to show a significant difference in groups assigned to apoaequorin or placebo (1). In 2017 the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and New York State Attorney General charged the marketers of the dietary supplement Prevagen with making false and unsubstantiated claims (see FTC press release, January 9, 2017). The Madison Memory Study was discussed in the FTC complaint (2).

Побічні ефекти Adverse effects of apoaequorin may include headache, dizziness, and nausea, memory problems, difficulty sleeping, and anxiety. Overall, the safety of apoaequorin is not known.

Взаємодія лікарських засобів The risk for serious drug interactions with apoaequorin is not known.