Доказова медицина та клінічні рекомендації

Not all scientific studies are of equal value. Different types of studies have different scientific strengths and limitations, and for any given type of study, individual examples vary in quality of the methodology, internal validity, generalizability of results, and applicability to a specific patient (external validity).

Levels of evidence are graded 1 through 5 in decreasing order of quality. Types of studies at each level vary somewhat with the clinical question (eg, of diagnosis, treatment, or economic analysis), but they typically consist of the following:

Level 1 (the highest quality): Systematic reviews or meta-analyses of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and high-quality, single, randomized controlled trials

Level 2: Well-designed cohort studies

Level 3: Systematically reviewed case-control studies

Level 4: Case series and lesser-quality cohort and case-control studies

Level 5: Expert opinion based on reasoning from physiology, bench research, or underlying principles, not on critical appraisal

For EBM analysis, the highest level of evidence available should be used. However, because the number of high-quality, randomized, controlled trials is small compared with the number of possible clinical questions, less reliable level 4 or 5 evidence is very often all that is available. Lower-quality evidence does not mean that the EBM process should not be used, just that the strength of the conclusion may be weaker.