Економічний аналіз у прийнятті клінічних рішень

The number needed to treat (NNT) or harm is another way to quantify patient outcome; NNT is the reciprocal of the absolute change in a dichotomous outcome (death, disability). Thus, if a medication causes a 3% net decrease in mortality, 1/0.03 = 33.3 patients need to be treated to prevent 1 death.

The number needed to harm is similar. Thus, for a medication that causes leukopenia in 8% of patients, 1/0.08 or 12.5 need to be treated to harm 1 person. Phrased another way, 1 person is harmed for every 12.5 treated.

The pertinence of the NNT is clearer when comparing mortality to mild adverse effects of a treatment. It becomes cloudier when comparing the reduction in a particular morbidity to a more serious adverse effect. From the perspective of the clinician, however, it can be a very useful tool in explaining the risk:benefit ratio of a treatment to the patient.

Because the NNT is derived from absolute change, as opposed to relative change, it is more clinically relevant to a given patient. For example, a treatment that reduced mortality from 2% to 1% reduces relative mortality by 50% but absolute mortality by only 1%. This is easy to see when represented as an NNT of 1/0.01 = 100 treated to prevent one death. The relative change concept is more relevant to hypothesis testing (proof of concept that a therapy has efficacy) than to an individual patient.