Психологічні фактори, що впливають на інші медичні стани

Psychological factors affecting other medical conditions is diagnosed when psychological or behavioral factors adversely affect the course or outcome of an existing medical condition.

(See also Overview of Somatization.)

Patients have one or more clinically significant psychological or behavioral factors that adversely affect an existing general medical disorder (eg, diabetes mellitus, heart disease) or symptom (eg, pain). These factors may increase the risk of suffering, death, or disability; aggravate an underlying medical condition; or result in hospitalization or emergency department visit. Abnormal psychological or behavioral responses to a medical condition that do not affect medical outcome are considered an adjustment disorder (1).

Psychological or behavioral factors that can adversely affect a general medical disorder include

Denial of the significance or severity of symptoms

Poor adherence to prescribed testing and treatment

Patients may present as treatment failures or with aggravation of medical conditions associated with stress (eg, Takotsubo cardiomyopathy).

Patient education and psychotherapeutic intervention can help.