Смерть та смерть дітей

Most often the death of a child happens in the hospital or emergency department. Death can occur after a prolonged illness, such as cancer, or suddenly and unexpectedly, such as after an injury or sudden infant death. The death of a child can be difficult for families to comprehend and accept. For parents, the death of a child means that they must give up their dreams and hopes for their child. The grieving process may also mean that they are unable to attend to the needs of other family members, including other children. Health care practitioners can help in the process by being available to the family for consultation and to provide comfort whenever possible (1, 2). In some circumstances, referral to specialists skilled in working with families who have experienced the death of a child is appropriate.

Some parents respond to the death of a child by quickly planning another pregnancy, perhaps in an attempt to create a "replacement" child. Health care providers who have a supportive relationship with the grieving parents should dissuade such a quick pregnancy. As parents embark on a subsequent pregnancy, anxiety and fear of another loss may make it difficult for them to form an attachment to the new child. A child who is born after another child has died is at risk of replacement child syndrome or vulnerable child syndrome.

In replacement child syndrome, feelings and expectations for the "ideal" child who died are overlaid on feelings for the next child.

In vulnerable child syndrome, because of their previous loss, parents mistakenly perceive the new child to be at risk of behavioral, developmental, or medical problems and think the child needs special care and protection from potential harm.

Parents who are grieving the loss of a dead child and who are also struggling with an inability to attach to a new child need to know their feelings are normal. If their feelings are not acknowledged as normal, the parents and child are at risk of mental health disorders. The next pregnancy, when and if it occurs, should be forward-looking and not backward-looking.