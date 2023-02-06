Спадкова спастична параплегія

Hereditary spastic paraplegia is a group of rare hereditary disorders characterized by progressive, spinal, nonsegmental spastic leg paresis, sometimes with intellectual disability, seizures, and other extraspinal deficits. Diagnosis is clinical and sometimes by genetic testing. Treatment is symptomatic, including medications to relieve spasticity.

(See also Overview of Spinal Cord Disorders.)

The genetic basis of hereditary spastic paraplegia varies and, for many forms, is unknown.

In all forms, the descending corticospinal tracts and, to a lesser extent, the dorsal columns and spinocerebellar tracts degenerate, sometimes with loss of anterior horn cells.

Onset can be at any age, from the first year of life to old age, depending on the specific genetic form. Hereditary spastic paraplegia affects both sexes.

Symptoms and Signs of Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia Symptoms and signs of hereditary spastic paraplegia include spastic leg paresis, with progressive gait difficulty, hyperreflexia, clonus, and extensor plantar responses. Sensation and sphincter function are usually spared. The arms may also be affected. Deficits are not localized to a spinal cord segment. In some forms, patients also have extraspinal neurologic deficits (eg, spinocerebellar and ocular symptoms, extrapyramidal symptoms, optic atrophy, retinal degeneration, intellectual disability, dementia, polyneuropathy).

Diagnosis of Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia Clinical evaluation

Sometimes genetic testing Hereditary spastic paraplegia is suggested by a family history and any signs of spastic paraplegia. Diagnosis of hereditary spastic paraplegia is by exclusion of other causes and sometimes (eg, if the cause is unclear) by genetic testing. Consultation with a genetic counselor is recommended.

Treatment of Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia Symptomatic, including medications to relieve spasticity Treatment for all forms of hereditary spastic paraplegia is symptomatic. Baclofen 10 mg orally twice a day, increased as needed up to 40 mg orally twice a day, is given for spasticity. Alternatives include diazepam, clonazepam, dantrolene, botulinum toxin (botulinum toxin type A or botulinum toxin type B), and tizanidine. Physical therapy and exercise can help maintain mobility and muscle strength, improve range of motion and endurance, reduce fatigue, and prevent spasms. Some patients benefit from using splints, a cane, or crutches.